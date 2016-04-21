The Chris Moyles Show - How the pitch went for Lionel Richie's 'Hello' video...

21st April 2016, 15:16

Chris looks into how on earth the classic video was ever made.

Chris Moyles

How the pitch went for Lionel Richie's 'Hello' video...

Everyone has seen the classic Lionel Richie video for Hello (if you haven't, check it out here) and everyone can agree that it's a little random. Chris and Dom decide to take a look at how on earth it was ever pitched, and what that conversation may have been like.
Play

So, Lionel, the ideas is...

03:49

Comments

