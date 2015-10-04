The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X - Highlights of the first two weeks

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Chris Moyles Show: Highlight Reel
03:01
Take a look at what went on during the first two amazing weeks of The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X.
There are some awkward moments with stripey tops and “Cockgate”; Chris launches a raid on the Smooth and Classic FM studios, but comes a cropper when he tries the same on Heart; and there are some pretty incredible Chris Tarrant impressions.
Meanwhile, Dom’s torment continues as the Radio Voice demands satisfaction - including playing the spoons live on air.
You can hear The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X every weekday from 6.30am to 10am. Radio X is available on digital radio across the UK, 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, on mobile and via www.RadioX.co.uk.
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Arcade Fire Everything Now
The Undertones Teenage Kicks
Florence And The Machine You've Got The Love
Comments
Powered by Facebook