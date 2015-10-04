The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X - Highlights of the first two weeks

4th October 2015, 16:30

Play

The Chris Moyles Show: Highlight Reel

03:01

Take a look at what went on during the first two amazing weeks of The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X.

There are some awkward moments with stripey tops and “Cockgate”; Chris launches a raid on the Smooth and Classic FM studios, but comes a cropper when he tries the same on Heart; and there are some pretty incredible Chris Tarrant impressions.

Meanwhile, Dom’s torment continues as the Radio Voice demands satisfaction - including playing the spoons live on air.

You can hear The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X every weekday from 6.30am to 10am. Radio X is available on digital radio across the UK, 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, on mobile and via www.RadioX.co.uk.

