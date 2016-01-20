The Chris Moyles Show Highlights - Elle King Says Kids Love Singing Ex's & Oh's

20th January 2016, 17:22

The singer tells Chris Moyles that kids can't get enough of her song.

Elle King on The Chris Moyles Show

That awkward moment when kids like singing Elle King's Ex's & Oh's!

Elle King popped by for a chat with Chris, and it quickly got round to the subject of young kids singing her songs. 

Elle doesn't mince her words though & admits: "It's literally about me sleeping with a bunch of people, but if people take their own interpretation from it, that's great!"

That awkward moment when kids like singing Elle King's 'Ex's & Oh's'!

