WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X - Today's Highlights (29 September 2015)

29th September 2015, 10:13

Stuart calls in and tells us why the Fast And Furious films are GREAT.

03:07

Today: a listener tells us whether the Fast And Furious films are worth watching, Dom plays the spoons while Chris cringes and a celebrity gets an unexpected phone call...

A chat about getting Vin Diesel on the show as a guest leads to the question: is it worth spending your Sunday watching ALL the Fast And Furious films? Stuart from Cheshire gets on the phone to tell us why it IS.

 


Let’s spin the Celebrity Wheel Of Chance!

Yesterday we picked our dream guest line-up… but had a “failing that” back up plan. So: Stephen Fry - failing that, Joey Essex. The Wheel Of Chance now has a selection of celebrities - which one will Chris have to call up, unannounced? Debbie McGee, Kriss Akabusi, Dean Gaffney or someone else? Find out.

The Wheel Of Chance has changed...

But to what? Take a look and find out.

03:18

 

Dom has the skills… on the spelling and the spoons

The Radio Voice has more commands for the intrepid news hound… can he spell “entrepreneur” AND play the spoons? (Not at the same time, thankfully)

More fun with Dom...and Chris hates spoons!

01:33

