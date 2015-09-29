WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X - Today's Highlights (29 September 2015)

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Should we get Vin Diesel on the show?
Stuart calls in and tells us why the Fast And Furious films are GREAT.
03:07
Today: a listener tells us whether the Fast And Furious films are worth watching, Dom plays the spoons while Chris cringes and a celebrity gets an unexpected phone call...
A chat about getting Vin Diesel on the show as a guest leads to the question: is it worth spending your Sunday watching ALL the Fast And Furious films? Stuart from Cheshire gets on the phone to tell us why it IS.
Yesterday we picked our dream guest line-up… but had a “failing that” back up plan. So: Stephen Fry - failing that, Joey Essex. The Wheel Of Chance now has a selection of celebrities - which one will Chris have to call up, unannounced? Debbie McGee, Kriss Akabusi, Dean Gaffney or someone else? Find out.
The Wheel Of Chance has changed...
But to what? Take a look and find out.
03:18
The Radio Voice has more commands for the intrepid news hound… can he spell “entrepreneur” AND play the spoons? (Not at the same time, thankfully)
More fun with Dom...and Chris hates spoons!
More fun with Dom...and Chris hates spoons!
01:33
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Arcade Fire Everything Now
The Undertones Teenage Kicks
Florence And The Machine You've Got The Love
Comments
Powered by Facebook