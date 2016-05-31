Has the Chris Moyles Show revealed a secret flight attendant code?

31st May 2016, 10:33

It certainly sounds like it could be true, but is it?

Dominic Byrne

Has Dom revealed a secret flight attendant code?

We all know that flight attendants have secrets and hidden away tricks of the trade. This morning Dom decided to reveal one - how they order more ice. However, the team somewhat doubted him. As usual, you lot came to the rescue.
Play

If you see cabin crew pointing at their eyes, don't worry...

If you see cabin crew pointing at their eyes, don't worry...

02:04

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X