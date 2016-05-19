PLAY: Can you guess the song if we play you the original sample?

If you don't know what sampling is, it's basically when artists borrow a little snippet from an old song and use it to build a whole new one. For example, Fatboy Slim sampled Camille Yarbrough's Take Yo' Praise for the iconic "we've come a long, long way together" in his hit Praise You.





Chris decided to put the team's musical ear to the test. Basically he plays a clip of the original and they have to guess who sampled it. Sounds easy? It's not. Play along!