19th May 2016, 14:59

Sampling happens A LOT in music. So Mr. Moyles has devised a game to test how well you know them.

Dominic Byrne

PLAY: Can you guess the song if we play you the original sample?

If you don't know what sampling is, it's basically when artists borrow a little snippet from an old song and use it to build a whole new one. For example, Fatboy Slim sampled Camille Yarbrough's Take Yo' Praise for the iconic "we've come a long, long way together" in his hit Praise You.

Chris decided to put the team's musical ear to the test. Basically he plays a clip of the original and they have to guess who sampled it. Sounds easy? It's not. Play along!
