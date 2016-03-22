The Chris Moyles Show - Got a question? You can always Just Ask Dom...

22nd March 2016, 06:00

Dom, he'll answer ANY question, it just might not be the right answer...

Chris Moyles

Chris and the team dusted off this old feature and brought you all the important answers to all the important questions! Questions like: will Donald Trump be president? And, how long before Cockneys are extinct?


Got a question? You can always Just Ask Dom...

..he has all the answers.

04:00

