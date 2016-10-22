We Present To You...The French Chris Moyles Show!

22nd October 2016, 06:00

This week a listener found the French version of our show...sort of.

Dave masterman and Pippa taylor
This week a very helpful listener tweeted a link to Chris that detailed the French version of our show! 
 
When we looked into it, the French Chris wasn't very similar at all.
 
 But the similarities with the rest of the team were a little spooky...
 
The French Chris Moyles Show!

