WATCH: Ever Watched A “Risque” Movie With Your Parents? Chris Moyles Has!

20th February 2016, 08:59

That awkward moment you're watching a film with the parents and this happens...

Chris Moyles 19 February 2016

Has this ever happened to you? 

Chris was at his parents’ house when his mum suggested they watch a movie. Completely innocently, Chris picked Gone Girl… a film that includes lengthy sex scenes. Is it still possible to be embarrassed in front of your mum and dad when you’re nearly 42 years of age? Let’s see..

