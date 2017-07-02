WATCH: When Eddie Izzard Told His Audience To Leave...

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
The great moment Eddie Izzard asked his audience to leave!
01:11
The outspoken comedian told Chris and the team about his toughest crowds.
Eddie Izzard has recalled the times his audiences have lacked so much energy he's asked them to stop watching him.
The comedian and TV personality visited The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about his forthcoming memoir, revealing: "We were performing just down the road in Covent Garden and we were really putting out and I said, 'Actually guys we're really going for it here, and it's quite good. It's not brilliant stuff, but you're just not there today so it's OK, just relax.'"
He added: "And they hadn't paid any money. There's no commitment there, but once they were dismissed they sort of wanted to stick around..."
Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death and Jazz Chickens by Eddie Izzard will be published by Penguin on 13 June.
