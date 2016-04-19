The Chris Moyles Show - Dom's rap to Axel F is 'gonna be huge'!

19th April 2016, 11:29

We didn't think that Dom would make a particularly good rapper...turns out we were wrong.

Chris Moyles

Dom's rap to Axel F is 'gonna be huge'!

So we learnt on the show today that Dom is a BIG fan of Axel F, but he thinks there's one little thing it needs. A rap, apparently. So, naturally, Chris challenged him to write that rap. And what Dominic produced was...well...you'll need to have a watch.
Dom's rap to Axel F is 'going to be massive'!

