The Chris Moyles Show - Dom's latest letter leaves him crying with laughter...

20th April 2016, 16:08

Dom completely loses it in this latest clip.

Chris Moyles

Dom's latest letter leaves him crying with laughter...

We've been asking you to write us letters and, because you lot are the best, you've been sending us in some corkers. But today's letter was a little bit special and left Dom speechless.
Play

Dom's latest letter leaves him crying with laughter...

Dom has some more letters in the post and his latest leaves him crying with laughter!

02:31

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X