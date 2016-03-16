The Chris Moyles Show - Dom's game was just as special as you'd imagine!

16th March 2016, 15:17

It was Dom's turn to come up with a game today! And it was...well...interesting.

Chris Moyles

Dom's game was just as special as you'd imagine!

WHAT'S SAX ALL ABOUT?! was the name of Dom's game today (no, we don't really understand it either) and it was as ludicrous as it was difficult. Watch and play along.
Play

Dom's game was just as special as you'd imagine!

06:49

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X