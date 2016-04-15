The Chris Moyles Show - We Investigate What Dom Would Look Like WITH Hair

15th April 2016, 12:26

It's a question that has plagued us all. Now, we finally reveal the answer.

Chris Moyles

 We Investigate What Dom Would Look Like WITH Hair

Dom is famous for his beautiful baldness. There's not a single hair on that lovely head. BUT what if there was? With the power of photo editing apps, Chris reveals to the world what Mr. Byrne would look like with some beautiful locks.
Play

If Dom had hair...wow!

The votes are in, but which of Dom's new hair styles won?

02:48

