WATCH: Dom Takes A Lie Detector Test With Shocking And Hilarious Results

29th June 2016, 10:31

Find out some of Mr Byrne’s deepest, darkest secrets…

Chris Moyles Show 29 June 2016

Let’s test Dominic’s lying abilities. We’ve hooked him up to a lie detector and the team is asking the questions:

Has he recently watched any Babestation? Does he think Pippa is a bit of an idiot? Would he rather spend an afternoon with his children… or BONO?

Find out if he’s telling the truth… or NOT.

Dom takes a lie detector test with both shocking and hilarious results...

Find out some of Dom's deepest, darkest secrets...

03:12

