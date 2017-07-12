Dom's 'Gimmie Hope Johanna' NEEDS to Be In The Charts!

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Dom's Gimme Hope Johanna needs to be in the charts!
What better way to celebrate Johanna Konta's historic feat, than by signing Eddie Grant's classic track?
Tuesday (11 July) saw Joanna Konta become the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon semi final since 1978.
And to honour the tennis player, Dom decided he'd sing Eddie Grant's famous hit Gimmie Hope Johanna. With a few changes of course...
Watch him in our video above!
