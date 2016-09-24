Dom decided to try his hand at sheep herding... He was not a natural.

24th September 2016, 06:00

Dom told us he always wanted to try sheep herding. So Chris made it happen!

We've all got those little things we'd love to try. For a lot of people it's something like driving an F1 car, or doing a bungee jump, but for our man Dom it was sheep herding. Well, Chris made it happen. Suffice to say it's definitely not as easy as it looks. Cute dog though...
