Dom Gets Sent Novelty Tattoo Sleeves And They Look COOL

26th June 2017, 11:19

“Do I look like Mel C?” asks Chris. Errr…

Chris Moyles Show 26 June 2017

Why bother going to the expense, pain and hassle of getting a real tattoo when you can just buy a whole armful, ready made?

Dom has been sent some novelty “sleeves” that make it look like you have a limbful of ink - in an instant!

So let’s see the team try them on. “You’re like a feminine Ed Sheeran!” says Chris when Pippa puts hers on. “Do I look like Mel C?” he asks.

“I think I’ve got the woman’s one,” says Producer James.

