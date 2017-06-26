Dom Gets Sent Novelty Tattoo Sleeves And They Look COOL

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
“Do I look like Mel C?” asks Chris. Errr…
Why bother going to the expense, pain and hassle of getting a real tattoo when you can just buy a whole armful, ready made?
Dom has been sent some novelty “sleeves” that make it look like you have a limbful of ink - in an instant!
So let’s see the team try them on. “You’re like a feminine Ed Sheeran!” says Chris when Pippa puts hers on. “Do I look like Mel C?” he asks.
“I think I’ve got the woman’s one,” says Producer James.
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
