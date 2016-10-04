Chris And Dom Nearly Broke Their Necks Climbing Around The Studio Today

4th October 2016, 17:50

Today's task involved quite a bit of climbing, and absolutely NO touching of the floor.

Chris Moyles

So today's #Taskmaster challenge saw some climbing around the studio...

This week the Chris Moyles show has teamed up with Dave's new show Taskmaster. 

So the gang have been set some tasks and, as you'll see, today's involved a little climbing...

Play

The second #Taskmaster challenge reached a whole new level...

The second #Taskmaster challenge reached a whole new level...

02:59

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X