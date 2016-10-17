Dom hit the streets of Manchester and things got awkward...

17th October 2016, 15:50

It's always great when Dom gets out amongst the people!

Dominic Bryne in Manchester

Things got pretty awkward in Manchester this morning

Chris and the team broadcast from Manchester this morning after watching our Evening In Conversation With Liam Gallagher (you can get the best bits from the night here). 
 
Chris sent Dom out onto the streets to giveaway from mugs, colouring books and tickets, and some of his conversations were a little odd...
 
Play

Dom in Manchester

Dom in Manchester

03:37

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X