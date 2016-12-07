WATCH: Dom Made Jennifer Aniston Feel VERY Awkward...

7th December 2016, 12:22

Watch the cringe-worthy moment Dom whipped his wig off for the Hollywood star.

Dom interviewing Jennifer Aniston Radio X

Dom met Jennifer Aniston this week to chat about her new festive movie, Office Christmas party, and things got really awkward - ESPECIALLY when he whipped his wig off! 

Watch Dom's interview with the Friends star (if you can):

Play

WARNING: Dom's interview with Jennifer Aniston got very cringy...

01:54

Could it BE any more cringe?

