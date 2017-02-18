WATCH: Dom Left Denzel Washington Completely Speechless

Dom met up with Denzel to discuss his new Fences film, but couldn't help asking if he remembers Chris from a chance meeting in LA.

Needless to say, Denzel didn't (because it never happened), but that didn't t stop Dom inviting him to Chris birthday.

Watch the awkward moment here:

Play Dom leaves Denzel Washington lost for words & it's BRILLIANT! Dom leaves Denzel Washington lost for words & it's BRILLIANT! 02:22

You've got to admire Denzel's honesty though. He totally tells it like it is!

How great would a live satellite link-up with Denzel be, though?