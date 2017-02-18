WATCH: Dom Left Denzel Washington Completely Speechless

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Find out what went down when Dom met Denzel.
Dom met up with Denzel to discuss his new Fences film, but couldn't help asking if he remembers Chris from a chance meeting in LA.
Needless to say, Denzel didn't (because it never happened), but that didn't t stop Dom inviting him to Chris birthday.
Watch the awkward moment here:
Dom leaves Denzel Washington lost for words & it's BRILLIANT!
Dom leaves Denzel Washington lost for words & it's BRILLIANT!
02:22
You've got to admire Denzel's honesty though. He totally tells it like it is!
How great would a live satellite link-up with Denzel be, though?
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook