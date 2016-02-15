WATCH: Dom has a slip of the tongue live on air

15th February 2016, 15:39

It's a broadcaster's worst nightmare to accidentally say the wrong thing on air. And this morning it happened to Dom...

Chris Moyles

Did you hear Dom's slip of the tongue earlier?

Sometimes we get our words jumbled up. It's no big deal. Unless you're on the radio...and it's a rude word that you accidentally say. That's what happened to Dom this morning and the team did not let him forget it.

Play

Did you hear Dom's slip of the tongue earlier?

#40SecondsOnTheC...

03:05

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X