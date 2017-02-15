Watch Dom Totally Embarrass Chris In Front Of Keanu Reeves

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
See Keanu in his best acting role yet; the role of someone who remembers Chris Moyles!
Dom went to visit Keanu Reeves to talk about his new John Wick film, but he couldn't resist embarrassing Chris by asking the actor if he remembered him. Watch our clip to find out how they got on here:
When Dom met Keanu Reeves...
Dom really embarrassed Chris in front of Keanu Reeves...
02:36
Sterling efforts Dom. If that wasn't enough, he then played the awkward "thank you game".
We reckon that's revenge for Chris digging up his old German exchange student mate!
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook