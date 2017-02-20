Dom Got An Email From Stannah Stairlifts And He's Not Happy

Today Dom received a very important email from Patrick Stannah, the Managing Director of Stannah Stairlifts.

Unfortunately for Dom he's been pranked by someone, who reckons he might need a helping hand up the stairs sooner rather than later.

See his reaction below:

Play Whoever is doing this to Dom is a GENIUS! ? Whoever is doing this to Dom is a GENIUS! ? 01:29

Needless to say, Dom isn't impressed, and he reckons "somebody has being a little silly".

Chris swears he hasn't got anything to do with him, but something tells us he's being a little economical with the truth!

Either way, Dom should probably not let it get to him, because stress is very ageing. He might end up needing one after all...