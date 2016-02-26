The Chris Moyles Show - Dom doesn't quite get The Walking Dead...

26th February 2016, 13:53

We're not sure why, but Dom really doesn't understand The Walking Dead.

Chris Molyes

Dom doesn't quite get The Walking Dead...or the zombies...

It's no secret that Chris loves The Walking Dead. And what's more is he's got Dave and Pippa into it too! Dom, however, is a different story. There's a lot he doesn't understand about the popular zombie TV  show. Chris does his best to explain...
Play

Dom doesn't quite get The Walking Dead...

...or the zombies.

05:18

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X