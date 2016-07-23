Who played it better? Watch Dom cover Lionel Richie's "Hello"

23rd July 2016, 06:00

Dom takes to the keys to show his skills.

Chris Moyles

Who played it better? Watch Dom cover Lionel Richie's "Hello"

It's no secret our Dominic Byrne is a musical guy, but it turns out he can play the piano. AND he knows Hello by Lionel Richie. Although we do use the word "know" in the loosest sense of the word...
Play

Who played it better? Dom or Lionel Richie?

Dom had some fun with the keyboard in the studio...

03:02

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X