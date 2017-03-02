WATCH: 'Dom Bon Jovi' Gets His Guitar Out For The Lads!

2nd March 2017, 11:01

Stand by for a performance from the greatest supergroup you've never heard before...

Dom Bon Jovi

Dom's gone full-on David Brent and brought an acoustic guitar into the studio.

So there's nothing stopping the team from indulging their Jon Bon Jovi impressions.

Take a look at the session - it is, as Chris says, "brilliant radio".

