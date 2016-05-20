You Won't Believe What Job Masterman's Got His Eye On...

Has Dave Masterman found his calling?

Chris Moyles rightly pointed out that if bin men went on strike, we'd have a very smelly Britain on our hands. Dave seems to think a career in refuse disposal has it's perks, though...

Find out why in the clip below:

Play Maybe Dave should become a bin man... Dave argues that being a waste collector might actually be a pretty good job... 01:47

Download the Chris Moyles Show Podcast here!



