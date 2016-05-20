You Won't Believe What Job Masterman's Got His Eye On...

20th May 2016, 17:27

Dave isn't put off by the hours or the smell.

Dave and Pippa Chris Moyles Breakfast show

Has Dave Masterman found his calling?

Chris Moyles rightly pointed out that if bin men went on strike, we'd have a very smelly Britain on our hands. Dave seems to think a career in refuse disposal has it's perks, though...

Find out why in the clip below:

Play

Maybe Dave should become a bin man...

Dave argues that being a waste collector might actually be a pretty good job...

01:47

