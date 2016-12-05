Chris And His Friends Managed To Disturb An ENTIRE Pub Last Weekend

5th December 2016, 17:37

This sounds very, VERY awkward.

Chris Moyles

There's nothing better than going to a nice meal and a few pints on the weekend, especially in the early afternoon. Chris and his mates did just that. They didn't however, plan on disturbing EVERYONE in the building.

Word to the wise - stay away from jukeboxes.

You can watch the clip below.

The incredible moment Chris & his friends disturbed an ENTIRE pub!

03:07

