Did Dawn French steal Dave's joke?

22nd June 2016, 12:08

Could it be? Would the iconic comedian really steal the Chris Moyles producer's joke?

Chris Moyles

Did Dawn French steal Dave's joke?

Dave is convinced that he came up with a very well known phrase. But, and here's the twist, Chris has audio of Dawn French saying. Could she have really stolen our producer's joke? The team investigate.
Play

Dave is looking to sue Dawn French after she apparently ripped-off his material...

Who came up with it first?

02:19

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X