The Chris Moyles Show - Dave's Child Acting Debut is...FLANTASTIC!

7th March 2016, 15:52

Dave is known as being quite the actor. And this clip proves he was doing it from an early age!

Chris Moyles

Dave's Child Acting Debut is... FLANTASTIC!

We learn something new about of dear Dave Masterman everyday. Today he revealed that he once appeared on the kids' TV show Flantastic! What's Flantastic we hear you ask? Only the 90s most adored cooking show for children...yeah. Anyway, Dave was lucky enough to go on the programme and he did a great, great job! Enjoy!
Play

Dave's Child Acting Debut is... FLANTASTIC!

Dave's Child Acting Debut is... FLANTASTIC!

02:48

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X