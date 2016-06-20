Dave just said something very questionable live on the Chris Moyles Show...

20th June 2016, 12:20

Did Dave have a slight slip of the tongue there on-air?

Chris Moyles

Dave just said something very questionable live on-air

Dave went to France over the weekend on a stag do (of 33 lads!) and clearly had a VERY good time. He may still be a little delicate though, as he said something that could have been heard a different way...
Play

Dave just said something very questionable live on air...

Dave tries his hand at French with some interesting results.

01:33

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X