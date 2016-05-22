WATCH: Dave's First A Capella Singing Class Is... Interesting

22nd May 2016, 06:00

It was Learning At Work Week at Global Towers and Pippa and Dave joined a class on singing a cappella.

Dave and Pippa a capella class

If you didn't hear the results, here they are again. Prepare yourself. 

"It's not as good as it sounded in my head", claims Dave. Judge for yourself. You might want to put the cat out of the room first, mind.

Play

Dave’s first ever a cappella class is… interesting...

Dave went for an a cappella singing lesson today.

02:29

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X