It's Dave's Birthday... So We Gave Him A Spray Tan LIVE On Air

WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
To mark Mr Masterman's special day, Chris, Dom and Pippa gave him a very special surprise...
An actual spray tan. In the actual studio. Live on air.
You can see the, er, "highlights" from this moment right here.
WARNING: there IS nudity. Some nudity. Involving Dave.
Dave Masterman Birthday Spray Tan
Dave's birthday surprise! Love from Chris, Dom and Pippa...
03:01
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
