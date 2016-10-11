It's Dave's Birthday... So We Gave Him A Spray Tan LIVE On Air

11th October 2016, 11:01

To mark Mr Masterman's special day, Chris, Dom and Pippa gave him a very special surprise...

Chris Moyles Show 11 October 2016

An actual spray tan. In the actual studio. Live on air.

You can see the, er, "highlights" from this moment right here.

WARNING: there IS nudity. Some nudity. Involving Dave.

Play

Dave Masterman Birthday Spray Tan

Dave's birthday surprise! Love from Chris, Dom and Pippa...

03:01

