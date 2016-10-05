Danny DeVito: Boris And Trump Are “Cut From The Same Cloth”

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Hollywood star drew comparisons between the two politicians on The Chris Moyles Breakfast show.
Danny DeVito has likened Boris Johnson to Donald Trump, and it’s wasn’t overly favourable.
Visiting The Chris Moyles Show to talk about his new short film, Curmudgeons, the film star and director also touched upon Trump and drew similarities between the “clown act”and our Foreign Secretary.
When asked if he’d met Trump before, he revealed: “Oh yeah, our paths crossed once or twice. It’s just that he’s really self centred and into his own thing an he does what he does very well, which is alienate folks.”
He added: “But it’s like, you know Boris. You got the guy with the - the guy that represents you. The foreign secretary. They’re cut from the same cloth.”
You can watch the clip below.
Danny DeVito: Boris Johnson and Donald Trump are “cut from the same cloth” Danny DeVito: Boris Johnson and Donald Trump are “cut from the same cloth” 01:22
Danny DeVito: Boris Johnson and Donald Trump are “cut from the same cloth”
Danny DeVito: Boris Johnson and Donald Trump are “cut from the same cloth”
01:22
The Matlida star then talked about the possibility of moving to Britain if Trump becomes the President of the United States, joking: “I’m looking at the real estate”.
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds In the Heat of the Moment
Coldplay Miracles
James She's A Star
Comments
Powered by Facebook