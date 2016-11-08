WATCH: Did Cookie Monster Just Invite Biffy Clyro On Sesame Street?

Cookie Monster invited Biffy Clyro to appear on Sesame Street... kinda.

The much-loved biscuit-loving Muppet appeared on The Chris Moyles Show, where he said before hearing the Scottish trio's single: "We not had them on Sesame Street, but maybe me hear them and me can invite them to Sesame Street."

You can watch the moment below.

Play Did Cookie Monster just invite Biffy Clyro on Sesame Street? . 01:18

Biffy you need to do this!

Cookie Monster also played a cookie inspired quiz and chatted to the breakfast team about all thing Sesame Street. Watch the full video from Facebook now:

After hearing the band's Howl single, the cookie-fiend seemed to be an instant convert, shouting "'Mon the Biff," before vowing to download all their songs.

So that's pretty much an open invite, right?

Meanwhile, Simon Neil and co. are currently on their European tour, and preparing to play UK arena dates in November and December.

Perhaps they'll have time to squeeze in a bit of Sesame Street action when they get to the letter B and C, and the number three?

We just have to tell them how to get there...

SEE THEIR FULL UK ARENA DATES BELOW:

29 November - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

30 November - GE Oil & Gas Arena

2 December - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

3 December - Manchester Arena

4 December - First Direct Arena, Leeds

6 December - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

7 December - BCA, Birmingham

8 December - The O2, London