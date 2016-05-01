WATCH: Classic FM's Tim Lihoreau reads our 'classic' news...

1st May 2016, 06:00

Classic FM’s More Music Breakfast presenter Tim Lihoreau has been challenged by his listeners to do “50 Things Now He’s 50”. One of them was to read the news on Radio X.

Tim Lihoreau on Radio X

Chris thinks he could go one better - why not read CLASSIC news instead? You know, stories from back in the day. FAR back in the day...

Classic FM's Tim Lihoreau reads our 'classic' news...

