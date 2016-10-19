Chris’s Crisp Facts Will BLOW YOUR MIND

19th October 2016, 11:14

Who invented the little blue salt bag in Salt ’N’ Shake crisps? Which day does the “BEST BEFORE” date of EVERY packet of crisps fall on?

Chris Moyles Crisp Facts

The team were sent a big box full of tasty crips and as Chris was doling them out, a number of fascinating crisp facts were imparted.

It’s the most educational video you’ll watch today.

Play

These crisps facts will blow your mind!

02:48

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X