Chris went nuts at Dom this morning and it was priceless!

28th September 2016, 16:04

Old Chris came out to play and Dom felt the full brunt of him!

Chris Moyles

Let's be honest, we all love a classic Chris rant. It's hilarious. And during this morning's Kaiser Chiefs giveaway Dom couldn't quite get his wording right, and Chris sure didn't let him get away with it.
Chris goes nuts at Dom!

"PEANUTS!"

