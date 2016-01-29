The Chris Moyles Show Highlights - Chris Tributes The One And Only...Mikey Dreadlocks??

29th January 2016, 17:53

On today's show Chris paid a tribute to the LEGENDARY Mikey Dreadlock. Also, the team left Radio X's Rich Walters a special birthday message.

This one goes out to the one and only...Mikey Dreadlocks??

Radio used to be VERY different back in the day. Very different indeed. Chris looks back at his time on local radio and very specifically remembers one presenter in particular.
ALSO ON TODAY'S SHOW...

The guys sent Rich Walters a special happy birthday message

It's radio X's early morning presenter Rich Walters' birthday today (you can catch him every weekday morning from 4am) so Chris thought it would be nice to give him a ring and leave him a lovely, although a little bizarre, birthday message.
