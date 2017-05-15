WATCH: Chris Surprised Pippa With An Awesome Gift!

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
He bought her a present that features something very close to her heart…
What better way is there to get Monday off to a cracking start than with PRESENTS?
Chris bought a surprise for Pippa into the studio this morning and she LOVED it.
But what could it be? Watch the video and find out.
Chris surprised Pippa with an awesome gift!
Chris surprised Pippa with an awesome gift! ?
01:31
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook