Chris spins the Celebrity Wheel Of Chance!

30th September 2015, 10:27

The Wheel Of Chance has changed...

But to what? Take a look and find out.

Which famous face will get an unexpected phone call from the Radio X studio this morning? Watch and find out.

Yesterday we picked our dream guest line-up… but had a “failing that” back up plan.

So: we want Stephen Fry - failing that, Joey Essex. You get the general idea.

To make things interesting, The Wheel Of Chance now has a selection of celebrities - which one will Chris have to call up, unannounced?

Will it be Debbie McGee, Kriss Akabusi, Keith Chegwin, one of The Chuckle Brothers, Dean Gaffney or someone else? Find out.

You can hear The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X every morning from 6.30am on digital radio across the UK, 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, on mobile or via www.RadioX.co.uk.

 

