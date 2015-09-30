Chris spins the Celebrity Wheel Of Chance!

Yesterday we picked our dream guest line-up… but had a “failing that” back up plan.

So: we want Stephen Fry - failing that, Joey Essex. You get the general idea.

To make things interesting, The Wheel Of Chance now has a selection of celebrities - which one will Chris have to call up, unannounced?

Will it be Debbie McGee, Kriss Akabusi, Keith Chegwin, one of The Chuckle Brothers, Dean Gaffney or someone else? Find out.

