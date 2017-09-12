WATCH: Chris Is RAGING About The Size Of These New Car Stickers

Chris and the team have decided to go OLD SCHOOL with some promotion for the Radio X Breakfast Show - they’re going to get some good, old fashioned radio station car stickers.

After the details were passed back and forth between Chris and Pippa, the stickers were ordered by Producer James.

“So… there is a bit of an issue with the car stickers…” says James. “You know they say ‘big is better’?”

Wait and see what Chris’s reaction was like when he found out what the stickers looked like…

“THIS IS NOT WHAT WE DISCUSSED!”