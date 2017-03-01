Chris Pulls Off The BEST competition Prank Ever!

1st March 2017, 10:07

Entering a competition is tough enough, especially when Chris decides to have some fun with you.

Chris Moyles Show 1 March 2017

Today’s competition was the chance to win some cash, tickets to see Kings Of Leon AND meet the band!

Both contestants, Amy and Darren, were big KOL fans and whoever answered most questions correctly won the prize.

HOWEVER…

Chris had a trick up his sleeve. Why were Darren’s questions SO much harder than Amy’s?

Find out why…

Play

The BEST competition prank ever.

03:29

Comments

