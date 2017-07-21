Chris Pranks Capital XTRA's Jez Welham - It's BRILLIANT!

21st July 2017, 16:31

The team prank Jez, and it's BRILLIANT!

"NICE MARS BAR?

Watch as the team in the next studio get paranoid... why are there hundreds of text messages flooding in?

The Radio X studio sits right across from the Capital XTRA studio, meaning Chris has a perfect view of their breakfast show host Jez Welham hard at work every morning.

So… it’s an ideal opportunity for a prank. Chris gets the listeners to text XTRA’s studio with comments on Jez’s breakfast, which appears to be a Mars bar and a Coke.

They don’t know what hit them. Is someone bugging the studio? Is it a poltergeist? What’s going on?

You’ll love it.

