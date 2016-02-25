The Chris Moyles Show - Chris and the team played a hilarious prank on Dom this morning

It's safe to say Dom was not expecting to get pranked this morning. And his reaction was priceless!

PRANK ALERT: Dom was on the receiving end this time!

We all know that Chris loves a good prank. Although we don't think Dom quite expected that he would be him on the receiving end. Literally seconds before show went on-air, Dave, Chris and Pippa flew out of the studio, leaving Dom alone to sort things for himself. He's brilliant.
