Watch Chris Moyles share his thoughts on the referendum results

24th June 2016, 10:01

The results are out. And whatever side you sit on, Chris has some words for you.

Chris Moyles

Well, we're officially out. The United Kingdom has voted to leave the EU. Whatever your opinion, and whatever side you're on, we're all in this together. 

Chris Moyles shared his thoughts on the momentous occasion this morning live on-air, saying: "We all live here. We're all neighbours. Our next door neighbour who lives through the wall and our neighbours who live 600 miles away. We're all here together, so let's not be hating on each other, ladies and gentlemen."
 
You can watch the full clip below.
 
Play

Chris shares his thoughts on the referendum results...

Chris had some words to say about the big news today.

02:18

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X