The Chris Moyles Show - The Team Read YOUR Reviews Six Months On

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Chris and the team injected a little fun into their latest audience reviews.
To celebrate six months on air, The Chris Moyles Show decided to read your reviews and play That's What You Thought, a Blankety Blank-style game where they had to guess what the viewers said. Find out the audience's best bits from the Wheel Of Inappropriate Tracks To Dom's impressions!
It's time for another round of your reviews after 6 months on-air!
What did you think?
05:15
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
The Undertones Teenage Kicks
Florence And The Machine You've Got The Love
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds In the Heat of the Moment
Comments
Powered by Facebook