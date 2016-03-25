The Chris Moyles Show - The Team Read YOUR Reviews Six Months On

25th March 2016, 06:00

Chris and the team injected a little fun into their latest audience reviews.

The Chris Moyles Breakfast Team

The team read your reviews in That's What You Thought

To celebrate six months on air, The Chris Moyles Show decided to read your reviews and play That's What You Thought, a Blankety Blank-style game where they had to guess what the viewers said. Find out the audience's best bits from the Wheel Of Inappropriate Tracks To Dom's impressions!

Play

It's time for another round of your reviews after 6 months on-air!

What did you think?

05:15

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X