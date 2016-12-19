WATCH: Chris Moyles Has Got A Few Words To Say On The Strike Action

19th December 2016, 15:36

Plus, Dave talks about his past profession as a baggage handler.

Chris Moyles Dave Masterman Chris Moyles Show

Today Chris Moyles had his say on all the strikes that have been going on of late, but his reaction might just surprise you. Dave Masterman also revealed his past as a Manchester Airport baggage handler, and shared his experiences in "the hold".

See what they have to say below:

Play

Chris has some surprising words to say about the strike chaos...

.

02:34

Fair play! 

