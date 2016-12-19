WATCH: Chris Moyles Has Got A Few Words To Say On The Strike Action

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Plus, Dave talks about his past profession as a baggage handler.
Today Chris Moyles had his say on all the strikes that have been going on of late, but his reaction might just surprise you. Dave Masterman also revealed his past as a Manchester Airport baggage handler, and shared his experiences in "the hold".
See what they have to say below:
Chris has some surprising words to say about the strike chaos...
.
02:34
Fair play!
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds In the Heat of the Moment
Coldplay Miracles
James She's A Star
Comments
Powered by Facebook